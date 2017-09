Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Devon Nixon, great nephew of Richard Nixon, the former president, studied for an MBA at the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai. He reflects on his time there and on the rise of China's entrepreneurial economy in conversation with the FT's Jonathan Moules. Music by David Sappa

Read more in the FT's special report on Educating the next Chinese business leaders at www.ft.com/chinese-mba

