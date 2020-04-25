FT family quiz
Round One
- Jenny Agutter (The Railway Children)
- George V (Edward VIII and George VI)
- Christopher Robin Milne (son of AA Milne)
- Loving and giving
- Five (at home)
- The Diary of Anne Frank/The Diary of a Young Girl
- Emma
- Ophelia
- Wayne and Coleen Rooney
- James Cagney (White Heat)
Round Two
- Jamie Theakston
- Whitehall
- Call of Duty
- Groundhog Day
- Lego
- Fahrenheit 451
- Cathy and Claire
- The Morning Star
- A Dance to the Music of Time
- Tim Rice
Round Three — the phrase was “toilet roll”
- Teflon
- Olivia Colman
- Indonesia
- Lithium
- Egypt
- Tequila
- Ronald Reagan
- Oasis
- Lehman Brothers
- La bohème
Round Four
- The History Boys by Alan Bennett
- Grange Hill
- Jane Eyre
- St Trinian’s
- Grease
- Glee
- Gavin Williamson
- Tony Blair
- Bash Street (The Beano)
- The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Muriel Spark)
Round Five
- Newcastle
- Liverpool
- Treasure Island (Robert Louis Stevenson)
- The Bull (The Archers)
- The Crucible, in Sheffield
- Duran Duran
- The Haçienda, in Manchester
- Foxtrot and tango
- Edgar Degas
- Warwickshire
Round Six
- The Tailor of Gloucester
- Paddington Bear
- Lincoln
- The Derby
- Lord Halifax
- Barry Cryer
- Worthing
- Trump: The Art of the Deal (Just The Art of the Deal also counts as a correct answer)
- Don Warrington
- Ian Paisley
Order, Order
- A-C-B: BBC One, Two, The Three Bears
- C-A-B: Jack (in Jack and the Beanstalk), Queen, Martin Luther King
- B-A-C: March, April Fools’ Day. Theresa May
- A-C-B: Little Mix, big cats, The Enormous Crocodile
- C-A-B: Red, White House, Blue Peter (Red, white and blue)
Acting Out
- DOG: Dora the Explorer, Orange, Gold
- SPY: Sandi Toksvig, Poland, YouTube
- PIG: Palm, Ireland, George
- MAN: Melon, Andy Murray, Nightingale
- OWL: Oliver Twist, Wilson (Jacqueline), Liverpool
Picture Quiz
- 1 and 10 (Joe Sugg and Suggs)
- 8 and 2 (Kelly Brook and Louise Brooks)
- 3 and 6 (William of Orange and Shirley Williams)
- 4 and 7 (Lauryn Hill and Adam Hills)
- 5 and 9 (Evan Davis and Edith Evans)
Get alerts on Life & Arts when a new story is published