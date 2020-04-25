James Walton

Print this page

FT family quiz

Round One

  1. Jenny Agutter (The Railway Children)
  2. George V (Edward VIII and George VI)
  3. Christopher Robin Milne (son of AA Milne)
  4. Loving and giving
  5. Five (at home)
  6. The Diary of Anne Frank/The Diary of a Young Girl
  7. Emma
  8. Ophelia
  9. Wayne and Coleen Rooney
  10. James Cagney (White Heat)

Round Two

  1. Jamie Theakston
  2. Whitehall
  3. Call of Duty
  4. Groundhog Day
  5. Lego
  6. Fahrenheit 451
  7. Cathy and Claire
  8. The Morning Star
  9. A Dance to the Music of Time
  10. Tim Rice

Round Three — the phrase was “toilet roll”

  1. Teflon
  2. Olivia Colman
  3. Indonesia
  4. Lithium
  5. Egypt
  6. Tequila
  7. Ronald Reagan
  8. Oasis
  9. Lehman Brothers
  10. La bohème

Round Four

  1. The History Boys by Alan Bennett
  2. Grange Hill
  3. Jane Eyre
  4. St Trinian’s
  5. Grease
  6. Glee
  7. Gavin Williamson
  8. Tony Blair
  9. Bash Street (The Beano)
  10. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Muriel Spark)

Round Five

  1. Newcastle
  2. Liverpool
  3. Treasure Island (Robert Louis Stevenson)
  4. The Bull (The Archers)
  5. The Crucible, in Sheffield
  6. Duran Duran
  7. The Haçienda, in Manchester
  8. Foxtrot and tango
  9. Edgar Degas
  10. Warwickshire

Round Six

  1. The Tailor of Gloucester
  2. Paddington Bear
  3. Lincoln
  4. The Derby
  5. Lord Halifax
  6. Barry Cryer
  7. Worthing
  8. Trump: The Art of the Deal (Just The Art of the Deal also counts as a correct answer)
  9. Don Warrington
  10. Ian Paisley

Order, Order

  1. A-C-B: BBC One, Two, The Three Bears
  2. C-A-B: Jack (in Jack and the Beanstalk), Queen, Martin Luther King
  3. B-A-C: March, April Fools’ Day. Theresa May
  4. A-C-B: Little Mix, big cats, The Enormous Crocodile
  5. C-A-B: Red, White House, Blue Peter (Red, white and blue)

Acting Out

  1. DOG: Dora the Explorer, Orange, Gold
  2. SPY: Sandi Toksvig, Poland, YouTube
  3. PIG: Palm, Ireland, George
  4. MAN: Melon, Andy Murray, Nightingale
  5. OWL: Oliver Twist, Wilson (Jacqueline), Liverpool

Picture Quiz

  1. 1 and 10 (Joe Sugg and Suggs)
  2. 8 and 2 (Kelly Brook and Louise Brooks)
  3. 3 and 6 (William of Orange and Shirley Williams)
  4. 4 and 7 (Lauryn Hill and Adam Hills)
  5. 5 and 9 (Evan Davis and Edith Evans)

Get alerts on Life & Arts when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Follow the topics in this article