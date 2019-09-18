A string of negative trial results has prompted talk of dementia as an R&D “disaster zone”, but the pharmaceutical industry and academic scientists say the lessons learnt are providing new targets in the fight against the disease.

“Alzheimer’s is the number one cause of mortality for which we have not a single drug that can change the course,” says Dr Mark Mintun, vice-president of pain and neurodegeneration R&D at Eli Lilly.

Disappointment has followed a wave of optimism that drugs which attack amyloid beta, the sticky proteins that clump together to cause plaques in the brain, could bring a cure because of strong evidence linking them to dementia. “The field was excited but multiple trials based on this hypothesis have been futile,” says Dr Mintun.

In January 2018, Lilly announced that its Solanezumab drug did not significantly affect cognitive decline and it later halted trials for another drug, Lanabecestat. It is not alone. In March 2019, Biogen halted two trials of amyloid-focused drugs, knocking $18bn from its market valuation.

Researchers now believe that, by the time a patient is experiencing symptoms like memory loss, amyloid is the wrong target.

“Once it has triggered downstream effects, including mechanisms like neuroinflammation, it’s too late to turn off,” argues Dr James Pickett, head of research at the Alzheimer’s Society. He likens amyloid to the “match that lit the bonfire”. Deposits accrue in the brain for years, probably decades, before symptoms emerge.

Professor Paul Whiting at work in London’s Dementia Research Institute © Charlie Bibby/FT

Tau is another protein which forms tangles in the brain that inhibit communication between neurons. Its dynamics more closely mirror the progression of Alzheimer’s disease than amyloid, and researchers are now better able to target it, says Dr Mintun.

Other promising developments are also challenging the gloomy narrative.

In August, a team at Washington University announced an Alzheimer’s blood test with 88 per cent accuracy. Blood-based diagnosis would ease trial logistics which rely on expensive and invasive procedures like PET scans and lumbar punctures.

This could encourage the industry to spend more. “The volume of studies in dementia is a pittance of what’s going on in areas like cancer, so every study is under the spotlight,” says Dr Pickett.

As well as lowering the chance of finding a cure, the minuscule number of trials in turn fuels the narrative of R&D despair. “There are more trials failing in cancer than Alzheimer’s at the moment. There are also more that are succeeding, because it’s a 30-fold greater number of trials,” he says. “Merck is running more studies of a single cancer immunotherapy drug than are taking place in the entire field of Alzheimer’s”.

Other promising pathways include gene therapy, especially for people carrying mutations that make Alzheimer’s inevitable, sometimes as early as their forties or fifties. The UK Dementia Research Institute said last month it was developing the technology and would begin testing therapies in frontotemporal dementia.

Repurposing of drugs like metformin, a diabetes therapy, has also shown promise, although the pharma industry has little incentive to invest and is unlikely to commit spending on off-patent drugs. New sources of philanthropic capital and longer-term speculative investment are also needed, given the industry’s lack of appetite.

Here are a few examples of the new approaches:

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, historically focused on infectious diseases, has increased spending on dementia since 2017.

The Dementia Discovery Fund, based in London, is pursuing a venture capital approach, investing in start-ups in areas like immuno-neurology, energy metabolism, and even the microbiome, based on evidence linking the gut to the immune system.

Mergers and acquisitions are integrating promising start-ups with larger companies. “Once companies have validated targets and promising drug leads, Big Pharma is coming in with financing and rolling some of those into clinical phases,” says Dr Pickett.

Stem cell research in universities is enabling scientists to make “mini-brains”, or organoids. “We can make different brain cells and genetically modify them to correct or introduce a mutation,” says Julia Fitzgerald at the University of Tübingen. This can help build a better picture of how dementia evolves. “Universities and researchers have to move closer to drug companies,” says Ms Fitzgerald. “There was all this money in the pharmaceutical industry but not enough connection with researchers, and researchers have been frustrated because they have the ideas but struggle for funding”.

Lilly’s Dr Mintun is encouraged: “It is hard to find an example of such a major disease in which pharmaceutical companies and academic scientists collaborate more than we do in Alzheimer’s”.

Research roundtables, such as those organised by the Alzheimer’s Association, have created a “place where we can talk in a pre-competitive way and ask: ‘Are there things we’re missing in the science? Are there ideas that haven’t had enough hearing? Are there new diagnostic techniques that could affect the way we do trials?’”

Disappointing trials involving BACE inhibitors, which impede the enzymes that led to the creation of amyloid, started to fit together once companies shared their findings.

“Companies had clinical data that individually they might struggle to make sense of, but when they shared this, we could quickly understand what it meant and make sure we rapidly gained understanding”. He challenges the popular narrative that pits large pharma companies against each other in a race to discover a blockbuster cure. “This is genuinely an area where, if any company announced good results, we would all be happy,” he says.