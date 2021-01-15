All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What, perhaps surprisingly, is the only one of the UK’s five best-selling singles of the 1960s that wasn’t by The Beatles (above)? What strait separates Tasmania from mainland Australia? According to the last census (2011), what is the second most commonly spoken language in England? In which month is VJ Day? © Napoleon Sarony/Apic/Getty Images) In which jail did Oscar Wilde (above) spend two years for “gross indecency”? Which common metal has the atomic number 82? What first name is shared by a team captain on A Question of Sport from 1996 to 2007 and the TV character played by Calista Flockhart from 1997 to 2002? The Cape Doctor, the sirocco and the mistral are all names of what? What’s the national drink of Japan? What word appears in the titles of the James Bond films released in 1967 and 1973?

