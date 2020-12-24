Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britain and the EU were finalising a historic post-Brexit agreement on Wednesday night. Plus, Beijing’s market regulator has announced an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, China’s ban on Australian coal exports is hurting its companies, and the FT’s US business editor, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, looks at 2020’s corporate winners and losers as well as who might rebound in 2021.





Britain and EU poised to announce Christmas Eve Brexit deal

ft.com/content/4993212f-25c8-479e-83d6-f7db3731d1be?





China launches antitrust investigation into Alibaba

ft.com/content/bdcc073f-3b70-4411-92d7-ee36973a8b7a





Politics come first’ as ban on Australian coal worsens China’s power cuts

https://www.ft.com/content/e83fffeb-3ef2-4b67-8989-6d17f153d8d4





Prospering in the pandemic: the top 100 companies

https://www.ft.com/content/844ed28c-8074-4856-bde0-20f3bf4cd8f0





