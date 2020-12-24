Britain and the EU were finalising a historic post-Brexit agreement on Wednesday night. Plus, Beijing’s market regulator has announced an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, China’s ban on Australian coal exports is hurting its companies, and the FT’s US business editor, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, looks at 2020’s corporate winners and losers as well as who might rebound in 2021.
Britain and EU poised to announce Christmas Eve Brexit deal
ft.com/content/4993212f-25c8-479e-83d6-f7db3731d1be?
China launches antitrust investigation into Alibaba
ft.com/content/bdcc073f-3b70-4411-92d7-ee36973a8b7a
Politics come first’ as ban on Australian coal worsens China’s power cuts
https://www.ft.com/content/e83fffeb-3ef2-4b67-8989-6d17f153d8d4
Prospering in the pandemic: the top 100 companies
https://www.ft.com/content/844ed28c-8074-4856-bde0-20f3bf4cd8f0
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published