Boris Johnson’s thinking about a possible Brexit deal with the EU is now becoming a bit clearer.

As the FT reports, Whitehall officials say they are looking at a plan to tie Northern Ireland into an all-Ireland economic relationship. This would significantly reduce the need for a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

However, this is a hugely ambitious idea. It does not just require alignment between north and south in the agrifood sector, as is currently being discussed.

It would also require alignment in areas like industrial goods regulations, VAT and the role of the European Court of Justice. Above all, there is the need to resolve Northern Ireland’s status inside or outside Europe’s customs union.

The EU is clearly sceptical about what Mr Johnson is trying to achieve, as can be seen in Wednesday’s comments from Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier. One reason for their scepticism is that the UK has not put any of its proposals on paper.

But even if the UK and EU accelerate discussions on this plan, it is far from clear that sufficient progress can be made by the October 17 deadline.

Sam Lowe of the Centre for European Reform believes there is time to get a deal agreed by the October 17 summit. “The EU has already proposed the kind of relationship that Mr Johnson is aiming for. It is the initial proposal they put forward for a Northern Ireland-only backstop. If there is to be a deal, that’s what would have to be on the table,” he says.

Mr Lowe says there are some tweaks to the Northern Ireland backstop that Mr Johnson could press for. The prime minister has said he wants the Northern Ireland assembly, which has been suspended since early 2017, to have a say over the introduction of new EU rules in the region. But Mr Johnson has not said how he wants to achieve this.

“There are requirements around this issue which can be addressed but it can’t amount to giving the NI assembly a veto,” says Mr Lowe.

Even if Mr Johnson secures a deal, he will struggle to get a pact through parliament that separates Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK to such an extent. There might just about be a majority for such a deal if Labour MPs in Leave constituencies back it.

But numbers would be very tight. Mr Lowe says: “Johnson’s best hope is to hold a general election, secure a majority and, if he achieves that, he would be able to do what he wants.”

“Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right conservative group in the parliament, went on a Bettel-esque attack on Tuesday, hitting out at Mr Johnson’s self-styled ‘Hulk’ comparisons and accusing him of ‘provoking’ anti-Brexit forces and British MPs. ‘If a British prime minister is very provocative in the positions he adopts, then he shouldn’t be surprised if there are protest movements and demonstrations,’ said Mr Weber. ‘We are not in a superhero comic book. We are talking about uncertainty for millions of people.’”(Brussels Briefing, FT)

