Traditionally, festive season bridge games are not high quality. The bidding here confirmed this, but declarer’s play was an impressive start to 2021 . . .

Bidding
Dealer:East N/S Game
NorthEastSouthWest
2HDbl3H
4SNB6NT

East opened a Weak 2H, doubled and raised to 3H. North ambitiously jumped to game. This encouraged South — who perhaps should have overcalled 3NT originally — to venture a small slam. West led 7♥ and South considered what he knew. East has six hearts, probably headed by ♥AQJ. West is likely to hold K♦ and spade length. At trick 1, East played J♥ and South won with K♥.

Deciding that a diamond finesse could still be right, but also aware that West could come under pressure, declarer played off six rounds of clubs, throwing a heart and three diamonds from dummy. West followed suit three times, then threw 10♥ and 4♦ but, on the sixth club, found himself squeezed. If he throws a spade, all dummy’s spades are winners; if he pitches a heart, his side can no longer cash a trick there. If he throws another diamond, he bares his king.

Eventually, West threw his last heart. Having a count of the hand meant that, when declarer cashed ♠AKQ and knew West held J♠, he could play a fourth spade and West would win. Having nothing but diamonds, he would have to lead one around South’s ♦AQ, providing him with his 12th trick whoever held K♦.


