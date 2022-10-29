After another turbulent week and the potential return of Boris Johnson. Rishi Sunak became Britain's latest prime minister - its first non-white leader and the youngest in modern history. We discuss how he triumphed in the leadership contest, how Johnson failed to gain momentum, the make-up of Sunak's first cabinet and the options for filling the fiscal blackhole left by “Trussonomics”.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with political editor George Parker, chief political correspondent Robert Shrimsley, economics editor Chris Giles and special guest former Treasury official Jill Rutter.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: Sky News / BBC

