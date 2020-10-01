Print this page

Chinese heroics celebrated in popular and official culture

China’s authorities have started to celebrate the country’s role in the second world war after long regarding it as a subject best forgotten. Gideon talks to the historian Rana Mitter about what’s behind this revised outlook on such a tormented period in the country’s history. 


Rana Mitter’s book China’s Good War is published by Harvard University Press. Clips: Reuters and ‘The Eight Hundred’ official trailer


