New powers given to Europe’s banking watchdog to fight the flow of dirty money are falling short, talks to create the US’s first national data privacy law have ground to a halt and Nissan’s CEO wants to make peace with its French partner, Renault. Plus, the FT’s natural resources reporter Gregory Meyer explains how the unprecedented amounts of rain are affecting the US farming industry.