The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the variety of financial contingency plans UK banks have drawn up for Brexit, how Swedbank has become embroiled in the Danske Bank money laundering scandal, and some good news for Italy's indebted banks. With special guest Marco Morelli, chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, David Crow, banking editor and Richard Milne, Nordics correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast