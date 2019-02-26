Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the variety of financial contingency plans UK banks have drawn up for Brexit, how Swedbank has become embroiled in the Danske Bank money laundering scandal, and some good news for Italy's indebted banks. With special guest Marco Morelli, chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, David Crow, banking editor and Richard Milne, Nordics correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon