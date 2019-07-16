Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Democratic congresswomen call Donald Trump’s attacks a “distraction” after the US president doubles down on his statement, US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin says Facebook has “a lot of work to do” before the Trump administration will let it proceed with its planned cryptocurrency and money manager Jeffrey Epstein discloses his assets in a court filing after being charged with the sex trafficking of underage girls. Plus, the FT’s Ahmed Al Omran explains how Saudi Arabia is reviving its efforts to draw dissidents home.

