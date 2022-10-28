This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: ‘FT investigates KPMG Saudi Arabia’

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Friday, October 28th. And this is your FT News Briefing.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The hits: the Big Tech stocks just kept coming this week. We’ll chat with Katie Martin about it. Credit Suisse came out with a radical restructuring plan. Investors heard it, then they dumped their shares. Plus, the FT investigated working conditions at the Saudi Arabia office of KPMG.

Madison Marriage

Several individuals, having been told that they had to leave quite suddenly, were verbally warned by the Saudi management team that they had better comply with the firm’s wishes or else they would face unpleasant consequences.

Marc Filippino

I’m Marc Filippino. And here’s the news you need to start your day.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The biggest US tech companies reported earnings this week, and with some exceptions, it wasn’t pretty. Amazon yesterday issued a bleak revenue forecast for the rest of the year. Its stock price fell 20 per cent in after-hours trading. Earlier in the week, Facebook parent company Meta and Google parent company Alphabet reported falling ad sales and their stock prices tanked. All told, Big Tech shares lost nearly $1tn in value this week. And underneath a lot of this: the signs of a slowing US economy. To talk more about this, I’ve got the FT’s US markets editor, Katie Martin, on the line. Hey, Katie.

Katie Martin

Hey, how are you doing?

Marc Filippino

OK. So we have had just a hell of a week when it comes to tech stocks. First we had Microsoft and Alphabet had some pretty bad stuff that they reported, but then Meta came in on Wednesday.

Katie Martin

Hold my beer. Hold my . ..

Marc Filippino

Hold my beer.

Katie Martin

. . . beers said Mark Zuckerberg. (laughter)

Marc Filippino

What’s going on? What’s the thread here?

Katie Martin

The thread, I guess, for a lot of these things is that it’s online ads that are having a really torrid time. And the decline in online ads is one thing. And that sort of relates to a weakness in the US consumer and the global consumer that I think is a really important point. But Meta/Facebook also has the issue that Mark Zuckerberg is still spending an absolute ton of cash on the metaverse and investors are starting to think: hmm, is this (laughter) a good idea? But in addition, yeah, this weakness in consumers is, is a bigger issue that sort of spreads across a number of different companies. And that is not a great sign of health of the, of the underlying economy. And so it’s been a really, really bad run for tech stocks. And as you know, these tech stocks are pretty big. So they have like an outsized influence on the overall stock market. So we need to pay attention to what these stocks are doing. And it’s not looking great.

Marc Filippino

Well. So and I think part of the confusion, at least part of the reason why I’m confused, which is not a major feat (laughter) to be honest with you, is: we got this GDP reading out of the US on Thursday and things look good, right? It was . ..

Katie Martin

Yeah!

Marc Filippino

Growth was up 2.6 per cent. But then you have all these tech earnings reports that came out. And as you and our colleague Richard Waters have said, this kind of points to things going downward in the broader economy. So . ..

Katie Martin

Mmm.

Marc Filippino

Like, which is it: is, are things going up? Is the economy good or is the economy bad or do we just not know?

Katie Martin

I think we don’t know is the short answer to the question. I think, you know, for investors, for markets, we’re getting to towards the end of an absolutely terrible year. And so there’s an element whereby a lot of fund managers are saying, no, but seriously, how much worse can it get surely.

Marc Filippino

Yeah, where’s the bottom?

Katie Martin

Are we there yet? You know, this is the question that investors have been asking for months and months and months. Maybe we’re kind of almost there. Maybe we’re closer to being there than we were at the start of the year. You know, maybe we’re closer to this Fed pivot than, than, you know, we might realise. So we’re talking, you know, maybe they’ll still do 75 next time around, but then they’ll start having quite a public conversation around whether to cut it back a little bit in terms of the pace. I would caution that I feel like we’ve seen this movie before. I feel like anyone with a kind of bullish or at least constructive view on the market has been run over multiple times through the course of 2022. It’s just a bit of a mess out there, honestly.

Marc Filippino

Katie Martin is the FT’s markets editor. Thank you, as always, Katie.

Katie Martin

Pleasure.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Marc Filippino

Speaking of a sell-off, shares in Credit Suisse fell 20 per cent yesterday after the European bank announced a radical restructuring plan. It includes shrinking the lender’s investment bank and selling off parts of its securitised products business, which is really profitable. Thousands of employees will lose their jobs. The restructuring will be backed by the Saudi National Bank. Its investment will also make it the largest shareholder in Credit Suisse. Shareholders are concerned about the Swiss lender’s decision to pull back from global investment banking and double down on wealth management, especially in the Middle East.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

One of the world’s biggest accounting firms, KPMG, is under scrutiny for working conditions in Saudi Arabia. Earlier this year, a popular director at KPMG in Riyadh named Danie de Waal unexpectedly died. There’s no evidence of foul play, but after his death, expats from that office raised the alarm about working conditions. The FT’s special investigations editor, Madison Marriage, looked into this and she joins me now. Hi, Madison.

Madison Marriage

Hi there.

Marc Filippino

So, Madison, what drew your attention to employee problems at the KPMG office in Saudi Arabia in the first place?

Madison Marriage

It all started with the first whistleblower who approached me earlier this year, beginning of the summer, popped up with a message in my LinkedIn inbox. So the person who first got in touch with me hadn’t known Danie well, but knew who he was, and I think have been quite alarmed by how he had been treated and the kind of circumstances leading up to his death.

Marc Filippino

Madison, can you tell us a little bit more about Danie’s experience and what happened to him?

Madison Marriage

So Danie had worked for KPMG for 20 years but had worked in the Riyadh office for nearly five years, and people who knew Danie well said he was very popular, very funny, very straight-talking. You know, if he didn’t like something, he’d tell you he didn’t like it. But he would really go out of his way to help people who, you maybe other people wouldn’t give the kind of time of day to. So overall, just a really fantastic, well-loved guy. In early to mid-June, he was told that the firm would not review his visa to remain in Saudi Arabia and that he had kind of a matter of weeks to pack up his bags and leave when he had been expecting to work there until his retirement.

Marc Filippino

And then what happened?

Madison Marriage

Within a matter of days, he was found dead in his apartment.

Marc Filippino

So do we know what happened to him?

Madison Marriage

We know that his official cause of death was suffocation.

Marc Filippino

Wow. So, no suggestion of foul play. But how does Danie’s story stack up with other employees’ experiences at KPMG Saudi Arabia?

Madison Marriage

So what my sources have told me is that what happened to Danie is indicative of a pattern of behaviour within KPMG Saudi Arabia, whereby expats are lured to Saudi Arabia with a promise of really high earnings. You don’t pay any tax. You live in these quite extravagant compounds with swimming pools and cinemas and hammams and golf courses. You know, there’s a fun side to expat life in Riyadh. But the downside — and there are some big downsides, which my whistleblowers said they had no awareness of before they went there — is that you can effectively be kicked out of the country at a moment’s notice and it completely wrecks your life. You might have moved your entire family over there. You might have paid your rent 12 months in advance. You might have purchased a car, and you’ve literally got a matter of days to settle your stuff and get out of there and it’s really traumatic.

Marc Filippino

What has KPMG Saudi Arabia have said in response to this? Anything, have they commented?

Madison Marriage

Yes, they provided us with lengthy statements where they say they don’t recognise a lot of the claims in the article and that’s, you know, they really value their employees and are trying to do right by them. But that does not reflect the experience of the 12 individuals who either currently work there or used to work there that I interviewed. It is really important to underline that my sources are really seasoned professionals with decades of experience. Some of them have worked for KPMG all over the world, so they know what the firm is like, you know, its upsides and its downsides. But they were really shocked by what they encountered in Saudi.

Marc Filippino

How does KPMG respond to whistleblowers either specifically in this situation but in general?

Madison Marriage

So I think the frustration in this case is that the way KPMG works is it’s a global network of firms. KPMG UK is owned by its UK partners. KPMG in Tokyo is owned by its Tokyo partners and the same goes for KPMG Saudi Arabia. But there is a kind of overarching body that’s meant to supervise all of those firms and make sure that they all have the same standards of governance and behaviour and auditing standards, etc. And that governing body is called KPMG International. And in the course of doing the research into working practices in Saudi Arabia, I found that at least three whistleblowers had sent formal reports to KPMG International saying, please, can you come and take a look at what’s going on in Riyadh? And as far as they could tell, KPMG International has not taken any action.

Marc Filippino

Madison, thank you so much for your time and work on this story.

Madison Marriage

Thank you.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Marc Filippino

Before we go, just a gentle reminder that the FT Weekend podcast will only be on our feed until this Saturday. After that, you’ll only be able to find them on their own exclusive feed. So be sure to subscribe to that so you can hear all the great conversations about film, food and life. We’ll have a link to their feed in the show notes.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

You can read more on all of these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back next week for the latest business news. The FT News Briefing is produced by Sonja Hutson, Fiona Symon and me, Marc Filippino. Our editor is Jess Smith. We had help this week from David da Silva, Michael Lello and Gavin Kallmann. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio and our theme song is by Metaphor Music.

[MUSIC PLAYING]