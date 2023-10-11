Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In its latest fight to curb the power of Big Tech, the US Federal Trade Commission has sued Amazon. The regulator says the e-commerce giant has become such a big monopoly that its practices are hurting consumers and the third-party sellers that rely on its services. The FT’s San Francisco correspondent Camilla Hodgson explains what this case could mean for the company’s future.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

For further reading:

Amazon’s most prominent antitrust critic makes her case

What Lina Khan’s antitrust case could mean for Amazon

Amazon & the FTC

Amazon offers concessions over third-party sales to appease UK antitrust watchdog

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

On Twitter, follow Camilla Hodgson (@CamillaHodgson) and Topher Forhecz (@ForheczT)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

View our accessibility guide.