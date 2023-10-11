Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

In its latest fight to curb the power of Big Tech, the US Federal Trade Commission has sued Amazon. The regulator says the e-commerce giant has become such a big monopoly that its practices are hurting consumers and the third-party sellers that rely on its services. The FT’s San Francisco correspondent Camilla Hodgson explains what this case could mean for the company’s future.

For further reading:

Amazon’s most prominent antitrust critic makes her case

What Lina Khan’s antitrust case could mean for Amazon

Amazon & the FTC

Amazon offers concessions over third-party sales to appease UK antitrust watchdog

