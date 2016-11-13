Trump’s secret weapon, EY predicts 83,000 London jobs to go and back at the Bataclan

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump has chosen Reince Priebus, the establishment head of the Republican National Committee, as his chief of staff, while naming Steve Bannon — his campaign chair who ran Breitbart News, a website associated with the alt-right and white supremacists — as his chief strategist and counsellor. The choices reveal the priorities of the president-elect.

World leaders are still grappling with the implications of a Trump presidency. Britain and France have snubbed the EU’s contentious emergency meeting following the election, highlighting the difficulty the bloc faces co-ordinating a response to Mr Trump’s victory. Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel, has emerged as the liberal west’s last powerful defender. In Asia, China’s president Xi Jinping told Mr Trump in a phone call on Monday that cooperation was the “only correct choice” for relations between the two countries.

For financial professionals arriving at their desks Monday morning, here is the best round-up of what economists, market strategists and analysts have written for clients in an attempt to set out what the shock election of Mr Trump means for global markets. (FT, NYT, Reuters)

In the news

Colombia revises peace deal Colombia’s government and Marxist rebels signed a renewed peace accord on Saturday in a bid to save an effort to end a five-decade armed conflict that has killed more than 250,000 people and displaced 7m. (FT)

India’s cash backlash In a bitter twist, it has emerged that India’s new Rs2,000 ($30) note, with which the government intends to replace some of the 22bn currency notes summarily demonetised on Tuesday, are slightly smaller than existing notes and incompatible with the nation’s approximately 200,000 ATMs. (FT)

Duterte scares off US companies Signs of investor discontent with Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s outbursts against the US are multiplying, with American companies starting to hold off investing in the country. (Bloomberg)

C02 progress Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels have stayed almost flat for the third year in a row in what scientists say is a “clear and unpredicted break” that could mark a turning point in the world’s efforts to curb climate change. It comes as reports emerged that Donald Trump is seeking the quickest way to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. (FT, Reuters)

Job losses to hit London A private report by EY has been circulated among UK lawmakers and government estimating 83,000 related job losses over the next seven years if euro-denominated clearing is forced out of London into continental Europe. (FT)

It’s a big day for

British foreign policy Theresa May will give her first big foreign policy speech on Monday, with Brexit at the top of the agenda. It comes as Britain’s net contribution to the EU budget next year is set to rise by hundreds of millions of pounds because of the drop in sterling. (FT)

Japan The world’s third-biggest economy smashed expectations with annualised growth of 2.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2016. (FT)

Food for thought

Facebook reflects The social network, criticised for letting fake news spread unchecked during the election, is looking inward, and questioning its influence. (Guardian, NYT)

The perilous taming of Donald Trump Ed Luce on how the man who vowed a hostile outsider takeover is now surrounding himself with insiders. (FT)

Trump’s secret weapon The decision that would transform Donald Trump’s campaign was made in August. Why Kellyanne Conway became the campaign’s most effective weapon and what her reward could be. (Guardian)

A TPP sans US? The Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead. But could it be revived without the US? (NAR)

The Smith myth Representative Steven Smith of Georgia’s 15th District was the first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump and has been a provocative advocate for the candidate on Twitter. Two things, though: Georgia doesn’t have a 15th District and there’s no such congressman. Meet the man behind the myth. (BuzzFeed)

Back at the Bataclan One year after terror attacks in the French capital left 130 people dead, the famed Paris music venue reopened with a concert by Sting. (FT)

Video of the day

A look at the week ahead Vanessa Kortekaas highlights the key stories to watch for in the coming week, including UK prime minister Theresa May’s foreign policy speech, European economic data and results from US retailer Walmart.