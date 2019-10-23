FT premium subscribers can click here to receive Trade Secrets by email

Ross puts a brave face on Washington’s predicament

Wilbur Ross claims the slowdown in US growth is based on ‘stray factors’ such as the Boeing crisis and the GM strike rather than Donald Trump’s trade policies © Reuters

Hi there and welcome back to Trade Secrets. It’s James Politi writing from DC — and this week I spoke to Wilbur Ross, the 81-year-old US commerce secretary, on everything from the China talks and tariff threats targeting the EU to the impeachment inquiry facing President Donald Trump.

The interview, by phone, lasted about 35 minutes — Ross had just finished a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday and was on his way to Andrews Air Force Base for a trip to Pennsylvania with Mike Pence, the vice-president.

Ross has been part of Trump’s trade team since the beginning, helping engineer and defend the ratcheting up of economic tensions — and the imposition of billions of dollars of tariffs — on America’s allies as well as geopolitical foes. But he betrayed little or no anxiety about the criticism the Trump administration has faced that its hardline trade policies have contributed to the global economic downturn, and have even backfired on the US economy.

The slowdown in US growth? It was based on “stray factors” such as the Boeing crisis and the GM strike, and would soon bounce back, Ross said. The trade wars were salutary, driving global carmakers to invest more in America and US companies to move out of China: just what the president ordered, he suggested.

Trade Secrets begs to differ. There are in fact plenty of reasons for Ross to worry that Washington’s trade tussles have not been worth the disruption. The US president is now boxed into a corner. Officials in Beijing and Brussels have failed to bow to US pressure for huge concessions, leaving Mr Trump with tough decisions on whether to ramp up trade tensions or throw in the towel with both China and the EU as the president heads into his 2020 re-election campaign.

But Ross — who is regularly dismissed as being on the verge of departure or sidelined in trade talks, yet somehow manages to survive and shape policy — is putting a brave face on Washington’s predicament. He said the “phase one” ceasefire with China outlined this month by Trump would include a “huge increment” in agricultural purchases. Its chances of being signed at the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Chile, he said, were “far better than 50:50”. Ross did acknowledge there was still a “lot to do” on structural reforms and enforcement: Beijing has not accepted any big changes to its economic model, such as curbs to its industrial subsidies, or real reforms to rein in cyber theft and the forced transfer of technology. One has to wonder if Trump will ever get there.

The European front is equally tricky. US-EU trade relations have been at dispiritingly rock-bottom levels for months as Brussels has resisted US efforts to get agricultural concessions. And the atmosphere became even more sour after America imposed tariffs on $7.5bn of European goods in the Airbus subsidy case this month. Yet things might thaw. When asked about Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on EU auto imports in November, Ross said “some other form of negotiation” might be an option, pointing to a possible reprieve. It has probably helped that the EU did not immediately retaliate against the Airbus tariffs. Trump also needs to be careful not to upset his Republican allies in the Senate given the impeachment inquiry. Auto tariffs might tip some of them over the edge. Still, even if a delay in auto tariffs is on the table, it is far from guaranteed. Mid-November, Mr Ross said, was “miles away” — a reminder that in the Trump era, policy in Washington is forged on short time horizons.

Charted waters

Just like many exports of Chinese goods to the US in the latter quarter of 2018 as companies sought to pre-empt Donald Trump’s tariff escalation, Dutch exports of electronics components to the UK are experiencing a similar pre-Brexit surge:

Person in the news

Richie Neal is the US Representative for Massachusetts and the Democrats' main negotiator regarding the USMCA trade deal © Boston Globe via Getty Images

Richie Neal is the Massachusetts Democrat and chairman of the House ways and means committee. US talks to secure congressional approval of the snappily titled US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) — aka Donald Trump’s deal to revise Nafta with Canada and Mexico — are entering a make-or-break phase as the time gets shorter to agree a deal this year, and Neal is the main negotiator on the Democratic side.

