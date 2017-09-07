EnQuest receives waiver ahead of test on loan covenants

EnQuest, the heavily indebted North Sea oil producer, has received a waiver from its lenders ahead of a key test on its loan covenants at the end of September as it seeks to reassure investors over its liquidity position.

Analysts raised questions about its liquidity last month after the group warned production from its new Kraken field in the North Sea had been below expectations due to problems with a vessel used to extract oil. It is relying on its Kraken field to pay down its hefty debt load.

EnQuest was last year forced to secure a $400m debt restructuring and equity raising package so it could complete the $2.4bn Kraken project, which was approved before oil prices crashed in mid-2014.

But it now faces covenant tests at the end of each quarter and analysts last month highlighted that the level of net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) it has to satisfy would decrease this year.

In its half-year results on Thursday, EnQuest said it had applied for, and received, a waiver in advance of the September loan covenant test. It also indicated it would likely have to seek further breathing space from lenders in future.

“The directors also believe that further waivers/and or consents would be forthcoming in order to ensure that the [debt] facility remains available,” it said.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets pointed out the company’s net debt to ebitda ratio stood at 3.2 times at the end of the first half and that ratio will have to reach 2.25 times by the end of the year if the company is to meet its December covenant test.

“We believe the company may come close to breaching this covenant at the end of the year if production at Kraken does not materially improve in [the second half of 2017], requiring a further waiver from the banking syndicate,” they wrote in a note.

EnQuest hopes to sell down part of its 70.5 per cent holding in the Kraken field to help ease its debt burden, which rose slightly to $1.92bn at the end of June compared with $1.91bn at the end of April. It usually prefers to hold stakes of between 40 and 60 per cent in projects.

EnQuest revealed the waiver as it swung to a pre-tax loss for the first half of the year as production declined and it wrote down the value of its assets to reflect further weakness in the oil price this year.

The group reported a pre-tax loss of $21.3m for the six months to June 30, down from a profit of $74.9m at the same point last year. It booked a near $80m writedown of its assets reflecting a decline in the oil price since the end of 2016.

Its results were also affected by the fact it received less of a benefit this year from its oil price hedging programme. Its average realised price per barrel of oil sold was $52 compared with $62 during the first half of 2016. Excluding the effect of hedging, the realised price per barrel would have risen to $52 from $41 a year ago, it said.

EnQuest’s production fell 13 per cent to 37,015 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to natural declines in some of its more mature fields, where no new drilling activity has taken place as the company has put all of its efforts behind producing first oil at Kraken. As a result, revenue fell by almost a quarter to $294.8m.

Kraken, which is located 125km east of the Shetland Islands, produced its first crude in June but the company warned last month that, as a result of teething problems with the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel that is used to extract oil, its full year production would fall considerably short of its previous guidance.

It is now guiding to 37,015 barrels per day “plus or minus 10 per cent” compared with a forecast of between 45,000 and 51,000 barrels per day previously.