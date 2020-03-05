Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Join our campaign for clear pension charges - FT Money has been exploring the impossibility of comparing the costs of drawdown plans. The FT is calling on the pensions and advise industry to be transparent about charges to help people to shop around. In this week's show, FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett interviews o the FT's pensions expert about our campaign. Next up, the spread of the coronavirus has given world stock markets a nasty turn - FT Moneys' new investment reporter, Madison Darbyshire, talks about how investors are reacting. And finally, to cheer listeners up a bit - James Max, our Rich People's Problems columnist is here to discuss a burning issue - the government's proposed ban on coal fires.

