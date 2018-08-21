Uber has recruited Nelson Chai, former finance chief at Merrill Lynch and the New York Stock Exchange, to be its chief financial officer, filling a high-profile hole in its ranks as the company gears up to go public next year.

The appointment follows a lengthy search by the car-booking company and is a critical move by chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who has spent the past year overhauling Uber’s tarnished image, management and troubled culture.

Mr Chai is a Wall Street veteran with more than a decade of experience at publicly traded companies. He was a longtime lieutenant of John Thain, the former Merrill Lynch chief executive who joined Uber’s board in the autumn. The two men remain close, and Mr Thain helped broker Mr Chai’s introduction to Mr Khosrowshahi earlier this year.

“John knew I was up for a big challenge, and he suggested I have breakfast with Dara,” Mr Chai told the FT in an interview.

Mr Chai and Mr Khosrowshahi met in early June at the Loews Regency Hotel in midtown New York. A few weeks later, the job was his.

Mr Khosrowshahi last month acknowledged that the search was “taking longer than I’d like”. He added that he had “some terrific candidates” for the role but was “being picky”.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has made several key executive appointments since taking over © Getty

The move is the latest significant step by Mr Khosrowshahi — who took over after Uber founder Travis Kalanick was ousted as chief executive last summer — to reshape the company. He has hired a chief operating officer and a new general counsel, notched victories such as the restoration of Uber’s licence to operate in London and curbed some of the lossmaking company’s spending.

But the CFO role, vacant since 2015, has been a lingering issue that raised questions from investors and analysts given Mr Khosrowshahi’s stated intention to go public in the second half of 2019.

With regard to the group’s listing plans, Mr Chai said it was too soon to provide any further details, cautioning that trying to time the market was “like landing on the rings of Saturn. A lot of things could happen to change the broader market”.

Along with Mr Thain, TPG, the private equity group that is an Uber investor and holds a board seat, was also involved in connecting Mr Chai to the ride-hailing company. In May, TPG closed a deal to sell The Warranty Group, the insurance company where Mr Chai had been chief executive since January 2017, and he had been speaking to TPG about his next move.

Mr Chai is returning to a role he knows well. He guided Archipelago Holdings, an electronic stock exchange, through its 2004 IPO and was involved in its sale to NYSE a year later. Mr Thain, then NYSE’s chief executive, hired Mr Chai as chief financial officer as part of the deal, which made NYSE a publicly listed company for the first time.

Mr Chai followed Mr Thain to Merrill Lynch in 2007, where he was chief financial officer during the height of the financial crisis. The two men left within months of each other in 2009 following the sale of the firm to Bank of America. In 2010, he again joined Mr Thain at CIT Group, where Mr Chai served as president for more than five years.

Veteran banker John Thain has long had a close working relationship with the new Uber chief financial officer © Bloomberg

“Both of those experiences [at Archipelago/NYSE and at Merrill Lynch] are relevant to what’s ahead [at Uber],” Mr Chai said. “We were under pretty intense spotlights . . . we certainly were tested. Having that experience and comfort in knowing how you’re going to play is important.”

He added: “When you’re in the spotlight, it’s not just what you do but how you conduct yourself.”

CV Nelson Chai Born New York City, 1965 Education University of Pennsylvania, BS

Harvard Business School, MBA Career highlights 2000-05

Archipelago, chief financial officer 2005-07

NYSE, chief financial officer and executive vice-president 2007-09

Merrill Lynch, chief financial officer and executive vice-president 2010-15

CIT, president; CIT Bank, chairman and chief executive 2017-18

The Warranty Group, president and chief executive Board positions Thermo Fisher Scientific; the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts and Sciences; the US Fund for Unicef Family Married with three children Interests Skiing, golf, family time

Mr Khosrowshahi said in a statement: “I’m incredibly excited to bring on someone as experienced and thoughtful as Nelson. He will be a great partner for me and the entire management team as we move towards becoming a public company.”

At Uber, Mr Chai will take on the task of positioning the company for flotation at a time when it is increasing investments in new businesses and revenue growth is slowing. Mr Khosrowshahi has said he does not think Uber must be profitable before going public but needs to show “a clear path” to profitability. The company lost $4.5bn in 2017, up from $2.8bn the previous year.

Mr Chai told the FT he agreed with Mr Khosrowshahi. “You need to justify strategic investments you might have made and talk about how you’re going to deliver shareholder value,” he said.

He plans to begin meeting Uber’s finance team this week and spend time with its auditor, PwC, ahead of his September 10 start date.

“As the CFO, you have to go through your own process to make sure you feel comfortable about the controls and processes in place,” he said. “For me, that’s coming up with a gap analysis of where we are, where we need to be, and make sure you have a plan to get there.”

Mr Chai, who lives with his family in New York and will commute to San Francisco, said part of Uber’s appeal was that “it’s not one of those” financial services firms where he has spent most of his career.

And, he said, he looked forward to bringing to Silicon Valley some of Wall Street’s “discipline and rigour that these companies need as they get bigger”.