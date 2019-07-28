I read with interest Alan Beattie’s fascinating analysis of China and America’s battle for industry standards in technological products (“Eyes on the Prize” July 24). And it got me thinking whether higher product standards could provide a solution to the trade war instead of tariffs.

Donald Trump is right in that the west buys too much off China and sells too little back. One way to ensure we bought less would be longer warranties on products. For example, we could create a cloud-based system of receipts and warranties covering everything from electronics to furniture and industrial goods, with guarantees lasting anything from seven to 10 years. This would have many benefits.

For starters, if, say, your tablet or your hoover were designed and guaranteed to work for decades, we would need to buy far less stuff, leading to more balanced trade.

Further, designing products to be more durable and reliable would require more value-added services, such as design, materials science and product testing. These are things that America and the west excels at.

And of course, another benefit is that if goods were manufactured to last several times as long, we would consume fewer of them. That would be a huge boon for the environment. It would reduce the need for global shipping and transport, there would less packaging and less junk going to landfill, and less depletion of natural resources.

Thus, longer product warranties would be a win-win for consumers and environmentalists as well as trade hawks. An unlikely alliance perhaps.

Andrew Hunt

Edinburgh, Scotland