All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
- Who was the British prime minister at the time of 1832 Great Reform Act?
- Georgia O’Keeffe (below) died in which American state capital, where there’s now a museum dedicated to her work?
- Which British boxer became the WBA world heavyweight champion in 2009, after beating an opponent more than seven stone heavier than him?
- Naomi Watts, Heath Ledger and Chris Hemsworth all appeared in which TV soap opera?
- What’s the longest river in Scotland?
- Which American comedian and actress wrote the bestselling 2011 autobiography Bossypants?
- What is performed for five months every 10 years in the German town of Oberammergau?
- Which US naval base is in Cuba?
- Zoologically speaking, what’s the more common three-word phrase for a raptor?
- The wildlife presenter Steve Irwin, aka The Crocodile Hunter, was killed in 2006 by what kind of animal?
