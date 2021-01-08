All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which city in Florida is the southernmost in the continental United States?

Earlier this year, Amanda Pinto became the chair of which legal association?

Which Victorian literary character is educated at Miss Pinkerton’s Academy – and later marries Rawdon Crawley?

Who played Nora Batty (above) in the sitcom Last of the Summer Wine?

In the British army, what rank comes between captain and lieutenant colonel?

In 1999, Mr Oizo got to number one in the British singles charts with the aid of which puppet that he created and that starred in the video?

Which cricket competition has been won most often by Staffordshire?

What does the statue of Lady Justice on top of the Old Bailey hold in her left hand?

What two words come next in the title of a world-changing book of 1859: On the Origin of Species by Means of…?