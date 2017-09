Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Goldman’s decision to expand its nascent consumer business to the UK, the ructions in research caused by Europe’s looming Mifid II rules and what Citigroup’s warning about a decline in third-quarter trading means for the rest of Wall Street. With special guest Rhydian Lewis, chief executive of RateSetter

