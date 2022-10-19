The spotlight is on China as the Communist party’s 20th National Congress takes place this week. At a critical moment when President Xi Jinping prepares to stay on for an unprecedented third term as leader, there’s an important problem: China’s economy is slowing down. The FT’s China correspondent Edward White explains why this has happened and whether or not it's too late for Xi to make the changes necessary to put the country on a path to strong growth again.

