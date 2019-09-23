The collapse of Thomas Cook has left 150,000 British holidaymakers needing to be repatriated, with hundreds of thousands of others losing the holidays they booked to take this autumn or later.

Thomas Cook’s failure presents the biggest test for the Air Travel Organiser’s Licence scheme (Atol), the financial protection scheme funded by the travel industry, and administered by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Its immediate task is to get holidaymakers home.

Holidaymakers abroad are being advised that they should not make their way to the airport until they are notified. They are advised to visit thomascook.caa.co.uk or call (44) 1753 330 330 from their holiday resort. The UK freephone number is 0300 303 2800.

The aim is to get holidaymakers home as close to their booked flight as possible, but many passengers are being flown to airports hundreds of miles from their booked airport and then being transported by coach to their home towns.

Atol does not normally cover holidaymakers who book their flights directly, but the CAA has chartered 45 planes to bring all customers home in a rescue called Operation Matterhorn. It has agreed to provide flights for all UK travellers stranded abroad until October 6. After that, flight-only holidaymakers will have to make their own return travel arrangements. The CAA will have further information available on its dedicated website in the coming days.

Some holidaymakers have been asked to pay their hotels for their rooms, but the government has confirmed that hoteliers will be paid via the Atol scheme and therefore tourists should not pay hotels direct. Customers should call the CAA helpline if payment is demanded.

Hotels are usually paid two to three months after holidays are taken and therefore should not be adversely affected. The CAA plans to reassure the hotels in the next few days.

In the meantime, holidaymakers have lots of questions. Here are some of the answers.

When will I hear about my flight home?

Holidaymakers are advised to enjoy their holidays and the details of each flight will be posted on the dedicated CAA website up to 72 hours before their departure.

What happens to Thomas Cook package holidays booked for the next few weeks or months?

Most future holiday packages are cancelled, but the CAA says refund arrangements for Atol customers should be detailed by September 30. However, holidaymakers will have to wait to get their money back — the CAA said claims should be paid within two months of claims being submitted. Compensation should cover the flights, accommodation and booked excursions. To claim, customers will need to provide their Atol certificate and evidence of payments, for example bank statements.

Atol may ask other travel companies to provide holidays for travellers booked further in the future.

If other specialist costs, such as weddings or sports events, are rejected by Atol, then travel insurance or credit and debit card companies may pay.

I have booked through a Thomas Cook shop for a holiday with another company. Will that be cancelled?

The Association of British Travel Agents said that people who have booked through Thomas Cook stores for other holiday companies are likely still to be able to travel and should check with the company they are booked with.

Will I get enough to pay for a new holiday to the same destination?

The compensation should cover the cost of the cancelled holiday under Atol protection. If costs increase because of a shortage of available holidays — as huge numbers of customers are reporting on social media — the extra will not be covered. Some travel insurance policies will pay for the cost of new travel arrangements (see below).

What happens to future flights?

Most insurance policies do not cover flight-only bookings. If you paid for your holiday flight with a credit card and it cost more than £100 you should be able to make a claim from your card issuer under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. If you paid on a debit card, it is possible that you can make a claim from your bank under “chargeback” rules.

Will travel insurers pay compensation for the failure of travel companies?

Travel policies vary, so holidaymakers will need to check the small print of their policies. About half will not pay out for the collapse of a travel company or airline. Policies that do will have a section on “scheduled airline failure insurance” or “end supplier failure”. Generally it is more expensive policies that offer this cover.

Some policies with travel disruption cover will “cover the cost of new travel arrangements”, according to the Association of British Insurers.

Will Thomas Cook vouchers and gift cards be honoured?

It is likely these will be worthless, but anyone who paid by credit card for vouchers worth more than £100 should be able to claim from their card provider. Debit cards may pay out for lower amounts. It is likely that debit card providers will have held back more money owed to Thomas Cook in recent weeks, as the company’s future looked uncertain.

Will I be able to claim for pre-paid currency cards?

Although provided by Thomas Cook, these financial products are protected and can be spent or cashed in under the rules of the cards.

What if I have already bought my currency?

Post Office Travel Money, which accounts for a quarter of holiday currency purchases, has confirmed that none of Thomas Cook customers who have purchased holiday cash will be out of pocket because of travel cancellations. They will receive the original price.