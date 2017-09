Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Bank of England is leaning towards a rate hike, pushing the pound higher. But does UK data justify the bank's hawkishness, and is sterling's elevated level warranted in the context of ongoing Brexit uncertainty? Jeremy Cook of World First talks to Roger Blitz about BoE governor Mark Carney's options.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS