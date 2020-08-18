Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Alexander Lukashenko, the strongman president of Belarus, fought for his political future on Monday as protesters called on him to “resign”, stock-trading app Robinhood raised new equity that values the company at more than $11bn, and the Trump administration has moved to open part of the Arctic wildlife refuge for oil drilling. Plus, the FT’s Anna Gross on the human and economic toll of climate change.









‘Resign!’ Belarus president booed by striking workers

https://www.ft.com/content/2b5d2e59-d50a-4a21-9708-605b1ddf90b1





Retail trading app Robinhood’s value tops $11bn on new fundraising

https://www.ft.com/content/b208cbbe-579c-4cbf-9358-01ae02b4381b





Trump moves to allow oil drilling in Arctic wildlife refuge

https://www.ft.com/content/58b4228f-15ce-40d2-b9bf-688357045b29





Rise in coastal flooding poses threat to global economy

https://www.ft.com/content/6f8fe212-b2e6-49f4-b6b5-c8143ac5392f





