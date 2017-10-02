Spanish stocks and bonds under pressure after Catalonia election

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Spanish bonds, stocks and the euro came under pressure on Monday after more than 2m Catalans voted for the region’s independence, deepening a political crisis in one of the eurozone’s best-performing economies.

Spain’s benchmark stock index, the Ibex 35, dropped as much as 1.4 per cent, lagging behind a European market in which most other indices enjoyed modest gains. Spanish government debt was also out of favour, with the yield on the 10-year bond climbing 7 basis points to 1.66 per cent.

Investors had been sanguine during the run-up to Sunday’s vote, which Spain’s constitutional court declared illegal and the government of Mariano Rajoy had sought to stop. While just 40 per cent of Catalans eligible to vote turned out for the election, the conflict between Madrid and Catalonia is a reminder of the political risk in the eurozone.

“We can expect further political unrest in Spain and in Catalonia,” said analysts at ING. “If this crisis continues much longer, the extraordinary recovery of the Spanish economy could also be hindered.”

The euro fell 0.8 per cent to $1.1725, putting it near a recent low against the dollar that it touched last week. It was trading at almost $1.21 a month ago, but has been pegged back by a revival in the dollar.

The Spanish government drew condemnation from some parts of Europe after police hit people with truncheons and fired rubber bullets in an attempt to stop the referendum.

Catalonia’s regional government, led by president Carles Puigdemont, had said it would declare independence within 48 hours of a Yes vote, though most observers do not expect the region to become independent.

Spain’s economy has grown sharply this year, helping to reduce the yields on its debt. In July, it posted its best expansion since 2014. Spanish banks have also actively tapped capital markets, benefiting from cheap borrowing costs.

The latest Spanish unemployment rate is due to released on Tuesday; two days later, the country is expected to launch new debt maturing in 2022, and tap existing bonds.

Since French voters elected centrist reformer Emmanuel Macron as president in May, thwarting the populist far-right leader Marine Le Pen, investors’ anxiety over political threats to the eurozone have eased. The eurozone’s improving economy has also helped send the Stoxx Europe 600, the benchmark for European equities, up almost 8 per cent this year.

The sudden political escalation in Spain comes as European debt markets position themselves for an expected unwinding of loose monetary policy from the European Central Bank over the coming months.

DBRS, the Canadian rating agency, is set to review its rating on Spanish government debt on Friday. Its current rating, which is higher than that given by larger agencies, allows Spain’s debt to fall under a higher category of the ECB’s collateral framework, which has significant implications for banks that use Spanish debt for funding purposes with the ECB.

“The implications of the events of the weekend are certainly serious enough to consider a rating change of some form,” said Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank, though he added that a downgrade was unlikely, especially if debt servicing costs do not rise.