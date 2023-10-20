Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US, Britain and Germany called on their citizens to leave Lebanon, political tensions in the UK are starting to boil over about Israel's response to Hamas's attacks, and the FT’s Michael Stott tells us why a radical outsider is the frontrunner in Argentina’s presidential election.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US, UK and Germany tell citizens to leave Lebanon amid fears of wider conflict

Keir Starmer faces growing mutiny from within Labour over Israel-Hamas stance

The radical outsider promising to cure Argentina’s economic ills

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

