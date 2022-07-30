This week, we hear about a new 'miracle' weight-loss drug called Wegovy. It has unprecedented clinical results and endorsements from celebrities such as Queen Latifah. But critics say it deals with the symptom but not the cause. Then, we’re joined by Lauren Indvik, the FT's fashion editor. She explains how to efficiently pinpoint your personal style, and build a wardrobe that saves money, time and carbon emissions. Plus, she answers listener questions.

Want to stay in touch? We love hearing from you. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Hannah Kuchler’s piece, ‘A new ‘miracle’ weight loss drug really works – raising huge questions’: https://on.ft.com/3vpSBQh

– Lauren Indvik’s dispatch from the Paris runway, ‘A return to decadence at Paris couture’: https://on.ft.com/3BoXNrl

– Hannah Kuchler is on Twitter @hannahkuchler. Lauren is on Twitter @laureni.

—-----------

Special offers for FT Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial can be found here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast

Want to join us at the FT Weekend festival in London on September 3rd? Buy a ticket at ft.com/ftwf. And here’s a special £20 off promo code, specifically for FT Weekend listeners: FTWFxPodcast22

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.