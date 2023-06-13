France is drumming up support for a global levy on greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping industry, and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died. Plus, an explosive FT investigation exposed sexual misconduct allegations against prominent financier Crispin Odey.

France seeks to rally support for emissions levy on shipping

Silvio Berlusconi, Italian prime minister, 1936-2023

How Crispin Odey evaded sexual assault allegations for decades

