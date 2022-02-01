Wellbeing and fitness: the art of making friends

FT SeriesWellbeing and fitness: the art of making friendsReady to head out and socialise again? We’ve got you covered© Getty Images | Ella Fitzgerald and Marilyn Monroe in 1954The Art of Conversation by Kristen Radtke — an FT illustrated story A look back at how humans learnt to communicate — and how we might do it better in the pandemic ageThe life-long art of making friendsAt any age, to encounter someone new with whom you feel a genuine connection is an immeasurable giftThe art of conversation, with Ruby WaxThe mystery of who really wrote the US constitution, with Peter Spiegel. Plus: Ruby Wax on mental health, celebrity culture and getting people to open upThe sweet return of friendshipSpending time again with those closest to her, Susie Boyt reflects on what she was missingAll the lonely people — the power of connectionThree books examine the perils of loneliness — a problem that has only intensified during the pandemic — and offer practical solutions as well as the salve of solidarity