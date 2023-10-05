Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

We don’t really do politics, but with election season underway, candidates are arguing about the American economy. Incumbents say it’s terrific. Challengers say it’s awful. Which is it? Today on the show, we look at the economy from several viewpoints and try to figure out which is more accurate. Also we go long Q3 earnings and short coverage of Sam Bankman-Fried.

