Bank of America Q4 profits up 48% on Trump trading

Bank of America is buying back an extra $1.8bn of its shares after high trading volumes and cost cutting drove a higher than expected 48 per cent rise in the bank’s fourth-quarter profits.

The performance was fuelled by a frenzy of trading in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as US president. It comes after a tough end to 2015 when banks struggled with tough trading conditions and BofA had unusually high expenses.

America’s third-largest bank by market value said it would buy back $4.3bn of shares in the first half of the year, up from the $2.5bn it had earlier promised to buy. The bank posted earnings per share of $0.40, higher than the $0.27 per share the bank made a year earlier and the $0.37 expected by analysts.

“We had strong results in 2016 because our strategy is working,” said chief executive Brian Moynihan. “With strong leadership positions in our businesses against a backdrop of rising interest rates, we are well-positioned to continue to grow and deliver for our shareholders in 2017.”

All of the bank’s core business divisions posted better quarterly net income than a year earlier, but the biggest improvement was in its global markets business, where net income soared to $658m from $171m a year earlier.

Overall revenue was $20bn, up around $500m from a year ago but worse than the $20.76bn expected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. BofA has frequently told investors that its business will boom once interest rates rise, claiming in September that a 100 basis point rise in rates would add $5.3bn in net interest income annually. The Fed raised overnight rates by 0.25 basis points in December; BofA’s net interest income for the fourth quarter was $600m higher than a year earlier, at $10.3bn.

Chief financial officer Paul Donofrio said recent interest rate rises “came too late to impact fourth-quarter results” and that the bank expects “to see a significant increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2017”.

The fourth-quarter results also showed a 6 per cent fall in costs, bringing the full year’s non-interest expenses in at $54.95bn for 2016, down from $57.77bn in 2015. The bank has vowed to reduce its cost base to $53bn by 2018, a target seen as ambitious by some analysts.

BofA’s consumer banking division grew net income by to $1.92bn in the fourth quarter from $1.74bn a year earlier, despite higher provisions for loan losses. Its global wealth business grew net income by $11m to $634m, while global banking’s net income was up around $160m year on year to $1.6bn.