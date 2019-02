Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Seven opposition Labour MPs, dissatisfied with the polarisation of politics around Brexit, have launched a political faction called the Independent Group. Siona Jenkins spoke to Henry Mance about whether the group can succeed in its aim of building a new politics in Britain.





Contributors: Cat Rutter Pooley, FastFT reporter, Siona Jenkins, news editor and Henry Mance, political correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon