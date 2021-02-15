Print this page

Brussels set to allow EU data into the UK, prices signal a new commodity 'supercycle'

Brussels is set to allow data to continue to flow freely from the EU to the UK. In Argentina, the country’s powerful vice president wants to postpone a crucial $44bn debt deal with the IMF until the pandemic has eased. Commodities such as oil and copper may be entering a new ‘supercycle’ of higher prices. Plus, in China, at least, people are still going out to the movies.


Brussels to allow data to continue to flow to UK

https://www.ft.com/content/43ed5e0a-7b0a-40db-800f-6f3b9c58b9a8


Argentina’s powerful vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal

https://www.ft.com/content/78b08f12-7b78-4ecd-8e64-a717f8a43e09


Investors set for commodities ‘bull run’ as prices rise in tandem

https://www.ft.com/content/27086ad8-bc84-4e2e-9195-91880fa6916f


China’s box office roars while Hollywood remains on mute

https://www.ft.com/content/573340cb-30b9-421e-8fec-51c8348a6bbb


