Brussels set to allow EU data into the UK, prices signal a new commodity 'supercycle'
Brussels is set to allow data to continue to flow freely from the EU to the UK. In Argentina, the country’s powerful vice president wants to postpone a crucial $44bn debt deal with the IMF until the pandemic has eased. Commodities such as oil and copper may be entering a new ‘supercycle’ of higher prices. Plus, in China, at least, people are still going out to the movies.
Brussels to allow data to continue to flow to UK
Argentina’s powerful vice-president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal
Investors set for commodities ‘bull run’ as prices rise in tandem
China’s box office roars while Hollywood remains on mute
