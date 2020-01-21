The Bank of Japan bought ¥4.37tn ($39bn) of exchange traded funds last year — a whopping number that poses some similarly big questions for the Tokyo stock market as it rolls into the first quarter of 2020.

Officially, the central bank is still targeting ¥6tn of annual ETF purchases as part of its radical monetary easing programme known as “QQE”, which it kept unchanged on Tuesday. But the fact that it ended the year about ¥1.6tn below that target — and had been visibly on that course for several months — raises the question of whether the BoJ is stealthily tapering that policy. The answer could have a huge bearing on market sentiment.

An emerging theory is that, although the BoJ is sure to step in with large ETF buying if the market really tanks, it has tacitly scaled back its annual target to about ¥4tn a year. It appears to be doing that by relaxing what has until now been an unwritten rule that the BoJ will make large ETF purchases in the afternoon session of a day in which the Topix index falls about 0.5 per cent or more in the morning. Analysts at Nomura believe that the BoJ has quietly reeled back that policy.

Between August 2016, when the BoJ raised its ETF purchasing target to ¥6tn from ¥3.3tn, and December 2018, it kept close to the higher target by intervening on the roughly one in five trading days in which the Topix had a weak opening few hours.

In the early months of 2020 that support may no longer be there. The market may have to fend for itself.