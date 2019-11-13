Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Somepopular UK health websites are sharing people’s sensitive data to ad-targeting giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, and US president Donald Trump threatens to escalate the trade war with China if no truce is reached. Plus,Tesla has plans to bring its first European production site to Berlin and Spain’s Socialist party strikes a deal with the radical leftwing Podemos party in what could be the country’s first modern coalition government. Plus, Germany is on the brink of a recession, but the country’s services business and consumer spending are thriving. The FT’s Martin Arnold explains.

