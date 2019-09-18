Lloyd’s of London recorded a sharp rise in first-half profits as it reaped the benefits of strong investment markets and took action to crack down on loss-making business.

The insurance market said on Wednesday that pre-tax profits were £2.3bn in the first half, up from £600m in the same period last year.

That was mostly down to a big improvement in the investment return that the market earned on the portfolio of bonds that it holds to back the insurance policies that are sold.

Income from the sale of insurance policies fell 3 per cent as Lloyd’s management told insurers in the market to cut back on unprofitable lines of business.

However despite that the combined ratio — a measure of claims and costs as a proportion of premiums — worsened from 95.5 per cent to 98.8 per cent.

John Neal, chief executive, said: “It is encouraging that the Lloyd’s market is showing increased discipline in 2019 as evidenced by a reduction in gross written premiums and an improvement in the attritional loss ratio for the current underwriting year. However, we recognise the importance of continued focus on performance management to maintain this momentum throughout the rest of 2019 and beyond.”

Lloyd’s also announced the departure of another senior female executive. Annette Andrews, chief people officer, is to leave after five years at Lloyd’s. Last year chief executive Inga Beale and chief operating officer Shirine Khoury-Haq both left Lloyd’s.