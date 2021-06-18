Photography by Bruno Staub. Styling by Giovanni Dario Laudicina. Model Victor Ordoñez

Hermès wool and mohair suit, £4,043, cotton shirt, £430, patent leather loafers, £508, silk Maillon Place tie, £159, and pink-gold and diamond watch, £11,009. Kangol cotton bucket hat, stylist’s own. Ring, model’s own
Fendi wool jacket, £1,150, wool shirt, £850, and wool trousers, £490. Port Tanger acetate sunglasses, £250. Vintage scarf, stylist’s own
Kappe by Federica Bonifaci wool double crepe cape, £850. Dolce & Gabbana linen jacket, £2,050, and cotton drill trousers, £465. Ralph Lauren Purple Label poplin tuxedo shirt, £540. Tom Ford leather and brass Brighton sandals, £690. Vintage silk scarf, stylist’s own. Ring, model’s own
Giorgio Armani woven wool suit, £2,000. Sebline cotton shirt, £250, and cotton tie, POA, at matchesfashion.com. Brunello Cucinelli silk pocket square, POA. Port Tanger acetate sunglasses, £250. Earring and ring, model’s own
Gucci leather blazer, £3,430, matching trousers, £2,910, and leather moccasins, £610. Intimissimi silk top, £49. Falke wool and cotton Airport socks, £14. Necklace and earring, model’s own 
Prada nylon jacket, £1,670, poplin shirt, £545, nylon trousers, £965, gabardine Re-Nylon tie, £180, and nylon and Saffiano leather Messenger Pocket bag, £1,080. Tom Ford Eyewear acetate sunglasses, £275. Earring, model’s own
Lanvin wool/mohair jacket, £2,130, matching trousers, £870, and silk scarf, £185. Sebline cotton shirt, £250. FALKE wool and cotton Airport socks, £14. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather Swann moccasins, £755. Vintage gloves, stylist’s own. Necklaces and earring, model’s own
Ralph Lauren Purple Label silk jacket, £3,850, and wool gabardine trousers, £540. Dior silk shirt, £1,700. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello suede and fishnet Timothée shoes, £565. Vintage tie, stylist’s own. Necklaces and ring, model’s own
Dior silk satin crewneck top, £1,000, silk satin pyjama trousers, £2,050, and wool cavalry twill belt, £510. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather and fishnet Timothée shoes, £565. Location, Almería, Andalucía. Model, Victor Ordoñez at Blow Models. Casting, Piotr Chamier at Streeters. Hair and make-up, Louis Ghewy at Management Artists. Photographer’s assistant, Dani Gusano. Digital operator, Dani Wallwork. Stylist’s assistants, Marine Dévé and Luca Aniello Migliaro. Production, Kitten
