Hermès wool and mohair suit, £4,043, cotton shirt, £430, patent leather loafers, £508, silk Maillon Place tie, £159, and pink-gold and diamond watch, £11,009. Kangol cotton bucket hat, stylist’s own. Ring, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe9c63a79-79f9-44b0-af34-359999ff463d.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nHermès wool and mohair suit, £4,043, cotton shirt, £430, patent leather loafers,\n£508, silk Maillon Place tie, £159, and pink-gold and diamond watch, £11,009.\nKangol cotton bucket hat, stylist’s own. Ring, model’s own © Bruno StaubFendi wool jacket, £1,150, wool shirt, £850, and wool trousers, £490. Port Tanger acetate sunglasses, £250. Vintage scarf, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff6c4af58-de33-412b-b706-0350344939ae.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nFendi wool jacket, £1,150, wool shirt, £850, and wool trousers, £490. Port\nTanger acetate sunglasses, £250. Vintage scarf, stylist’s own © Bruno StaubKappe by Federica Bonifaci wool double crepe cape, £850. Dolce & Gabbana linen jacket, £2,050, and cotton drill trousers, £465. Ralph Lauren Purple Label poplin tuxedo shirt, £540. Tom Ford leather and brass Brighton sandals, £690. Vintage silk scarf, stylist’s own. Ring, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa38135d0-a3bb-40fd-8047-da57140e6059.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nKappe by Federica Bonifaci wool double crepe cape, £850. Dolce & Gabbana linen\njacket, £2,050, and cotton drill trousers, £465. Ralph Lauren Purple Label\npoplin tuxedo shirt, £540. Tom Ford leather and brass Brighton sandals, £690.\nVintage silk scarf, stylist’s own. Ring, model’s own © Bruno StaubGiorgio Armani woven wool suit, £2,000. Sebline cotton shirt, £250, and cotton tie, POA, at matchesfashion.com. Brunello Cucinelli silk pocket square, POA. Port Tanger acetate sunglasses, £250. Earring and ring, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F42933c9a-2a57-4d41-8c92-760fab67c340.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGiorgio Armani woven wool suit, £2,000. Sebline cotton shirt, £250, and cotton\ntie, POA, at matchesfashion.com. Brunello Cucinelli silk pocket square, POA.\nPort Tanger acetate sunglasses, £250. Earring and ring, model’s own © Bruno\nStaubGucci leather blazer, £3,430, matching trousers, £2,910, and leather moccasins, £610. Intimissimi silk top, £49. Falke wool and cotton Airport socks, £14. Necklace and earring, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fcc42096f-071a-4704-9d11-9fb1d5de00c0.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGucci leather blazer, £3,430, matching trousers, £2,910, and leather moccasins,\n£610. Intimissimi silk top, £49. Falke wool and cotton Airport socks, £14.\nNecklace and earring, model’s own © Bruno StaubPrada nylon jacket, £1,670, poplin shirt, £545, nylon trousers, £965, gabardine Re-Nylon tie, £180, and nylon and Saffiano leather Messenger Pocket bag, £1,080. Tom Ford Eyewear acetate sunglasses, £275. Earring, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F0f37988f-7cca-4cb6-8f60-94aa080f4261.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPrada nylon jacket, £1,670, poplin shirt, £545, nylon trousers, £965, gabardine\nRe-Nylon tie, £180, and nylon and Saffiano leather Messenger Pocket bag, £1,080.\nTom Ford Eyewear acetate sunglasses, £275. Earring, model’s own © Bruno StaubLanvin wool/mohair jacket, £2,130, matching trousers, £870, and silk scarf, £185. Sebline cotton shirt, £250. FALKE wool and cotton Airport socks, £14. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather Swann moccasins, £755. Vintage gloves, stylist’s own. Necklaces and earring, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7578d7ac-5e6d-4bb7-ad55-6fcc87282491.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLanvin wool/mohair jacket, £2,130, matching trousers, £870, and silk scarf,\n£185. Sebline cotton shirt, £250. FALKE wool and cotton Airport socks, £14.\nSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather Swann moccasins, £755. Vintage\ngloves, stylist’s own. Necklaces and earring, model’s own © Bruno StaubRalph Lauren Purple Label silk jacket, £3,850, and wool gabardine trousers, £540. Dior silk shirt, £1,700. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello suede and fishnet Timothée shoes, £565. Vintage tie, stylist’s own. Necklaces and ring, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fde1af80d-e042-44da-87e1-04f8e807f3be.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nRalph Lauren Purple Label silk jacket, £3,850, and wool gabardine trousers,\n£540. Dior silk shirt, £1,700. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello suede and\nfishnet Timothée shoes, £565. Vintage tie, stylist’s own. Necklaces and ring,\nmodel’s own © Bruno StaubDior silk satin crewneck top, £1,000, silk satin pyjama trousers, £2,050, and wool cavalry twill belt, £510. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather and fishnet Timothée shoes, £565. Location, Almería, Andalucía. Model, Victor Ordoñez at Blow Models. Casting, Piotr Chamier at Streeters. Hair and make-up, Louis Ghewy at Management Artists. Photographer’s assistant, Dani Gusano. Digital operator, Dani Wallwork. Stylist’s assistants, Marine Dévé and Luca Aniello Migliaro. Production, Kitten [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fd8b52c2a-f54f-4cdf-97c3-751ee6fc01e1.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDior silk satin crewneck top, £1,000, silk satin pyjama trousers, £2,050, and\nwool cavalry twill belt, £510. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather and\nfishnet Timothée shoes, £565. Location, Almería, Andalucía. Model, Victor\nOrdoñez at Blow Models. Casting, Piotr Chamier at Streeters. Hair and make-up,\nLouis Ghewy at Management Artists. Photographer’s assistant, Dani Gusano.\nDigital operator, Dani Wallwork. Stylist’s assistants, Marine Dévé and Luca\nAniello Migliaro. Production, Kitten © Bruno Staub