Rise of the runners

An FT series on running, from the best holidays, to the reasons why and how we run
Natural high: the music festival for trail runners

A new breed of events seeks to banish the loneliness of the long-distance runner

Extreme ridge-running: the sport’s new zenith — or a risky, Instagram-fuelled craze?

Sharing self-filmed videos of running narrow ridges is a growing — and potentially worrying — trend

Five of the best running holidays

From training with champions in Kenya to a self-guided tour of Mont Blanc

Why bankers can’t stop running

What is it about the world’s simplest form of exercise that so appeals to Wall Street?

Fit Hacks — five tips from a decade of running

Our columnist advises you to dance for joy after your marathon

Why women are outperforming men at the extremes of endurance

Spine Race-winner Jasmin Paris isn’t alone: mounting evidence suggests the tougher the event, the likelier a woman is to win

Going the distance: my mid-life marathon

For years I’d talked about it. As my fifties approached, it was time to put my money where my mouth was