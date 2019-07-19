Rise of the runners An FT series on running, from the best holidays, to the reasons why and how we run Natural high: the music festival for trail runners A new breed of events seeks to banish the loneliness of the long-distance runner Friday, 19 July, 2019 Extreme ridge-running: the sport’s new zenith — or a risky, Instagram-fuelled craze? Sharing self-filmed videos of running narrow ridges is a growing — and potentially worrying — trend Friday, 19 July, 2019 Five of the best running holidays From training with champions in Kenya to a self-guided tour of Mont Blanc Friday, 19 July, 2019 Why bankers can’t stop running What is it about the world’s simplest form of exercise that so appeals to Wall Street? Friday, 19 July, 2019 Fit Hacks — five tips from a decade of running Our columnist advises you to dance for joy after your marathon Friday, 19 July, 2019 Why women are outperforming men at the extremes of endurance Spine Race-winner Jasmin Paris isn’t alone: mounting evidence suggests the tougher the event, the likelier a woman is to win Friday, 19 July, 2019 Going the distance: my mid-life marathon For years I’d talked about it. As my fifties approached, it was time to put my money where my mouth was Friday, 19 July, 2019