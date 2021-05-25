This simple problem defeated all the players in a modest online club duplicate, but there is only one test and, with care and a little foresight, it should easily be passed.

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West 1S NB 1NT NB 3NT

North’s three tens allow her to upgrade her hand and raise directly to 3NT. West led K♥. Declarer realises that a club finesse is unlikely to help and that the spade suit must be established for three tricks. Seventy-five per cent of the time West will hold a least one honour, but the card division is unlikely to be so kind.

As entries to the South hand are limited, extra care must be taken. South probably wins the second round of hearts and then takes the first of, at least, two spade finesses. She expects to lose the first one and, hopefully, win the second and any subsequent ones. Declarer leads 2♠ to 10♠ in dummy.

East wins K♠, returns her last heart and West cashes her two winners. A club is probably led now, so declarer hops up with A♣, cashes ♦AK and overtakes J♦ with Q♦ in hand and lays down her 10♦.

Now, she leads 9♠ and, when West plays low, crucially, she is able to play dummy’s 8♠ underneath it. Still in hand, she can now take the third spade finesse, picking up West’s ♠Qxxx without a problem. 3NT made.