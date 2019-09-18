I will not try and make out that my situation is comparable to a Disney film or fairytale ending. But given how daunting the prospect of a future with dementia seems, I feel my situation as a valued employee is as good at it gets.

I have been at HSBC UK for 35 years, in various roles including area director and government relations and am now 53. In 2015 I started experiencing symptoms of forgetfulness and confusion. At first I put it down to stress, but in 2017 I was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

There was no rule book that HR could use to steer my future. But they did not jump to false conclusions about the impact of the disease on my abilities — instead, we embarked on a journey and learnt together.

What did we learn? Open dialogue is vital. Instead of making assumptions, employers need to ask “what can you do?” and “what do you want us to do?”

Your relationship with your manager is critical. There is a fine line between your manager constantly checking up on you and having a much-needed safety net.

You also need the backing of colleagues who will take the time to listen, be open-minded, be able to influence and take action to ensure reasonable small adjustments are made to allow you to be fulfilled and achieve in your role. Hitting a constant ceiling will just limit what you can offer and make you more inclined to be secretive.

With all the above in place, soon after my diagnosis, I was given the opportunity to work with the team that looks after HSBC UK’s partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society.

This required some adaptations. As I can’t differentiate voices on the phone, enhanced technology for video conferencing was installed and face-to-face meetings were encouraged. My working hours were changed to reduce fatigue and allow for hospital appointments, and a car park space was arranged for me.

What would I say to other employers? How serious are you about investing in the wellbeing of your staff? Dementia is not going away, it is an increasing problem that affects many valued long-term employees.

That is why the work Alzheimer’s Society does is so important — as well as producing the Dementia Friendly Business Guide, the charity has the credibility and expertise to hold businesses to account. If you do not know how to begin helping employees, the guide is a good place to start.

It is not a bed of roses — there are challenges and change will always cause disruption. But my employer focused on what I am, rather than what I was — and that enabled me to continue working.

Ian Stuart: what the employer says Ian Stuart Two-fifths of us know a family member or close friend living with dementia, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK. At HSBC, we serve more than 14.5m people, which means that 5.8m of our UK customers have a loved one who is living with the disease. In 2016, we entered a three-year partnership with Alzheimer’s Society to become a dementia-friendly organisation. We have worked to improve the experience of customers and colleagues and ensure that everyone is embraced rather than excluded, and understood instead of forgotten. More than 16,000 HSBC UK colleagues have become Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friends. The training educates people about what it is like to live with dementia and how to support people with the condition. Alzheimer’s Society this month reaches the incredible milestone of three million of these friends — helping to change how society talks, acts and speaks about the UK’s biggest killer. The writer is chief executive of HSBC UK