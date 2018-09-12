China’s financial system has proven remarkably resilient this year even as the renminbi has weakened. Although the closely managed currency has lost as much as 10 per cent of its dollar value, official data point to calm conditions far removed from the panic that greeted depreciation of a similar magnitude over the course of 2015 and 2016.

For all the talk of emerging markets contagion, the renminbi’s losses this year have been marginal in comparison with the selling pressure seen in other EM currencies.

But this relative peace will be tested as strong US economic data push the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates, and as the risks increase that President Donald Trump will make good on his threat to “go to 500” — a reference to the $505bn’s worth of US imports from China last year — and impose tariffs on all Chinese goods imports.

The Fed is expected to raise rates two more times this year, narrowing the interest rate differentials between the US and China and increasing the attractiveness of holding dollars relative to renminbi.

If the Fed does raise rates by 25 basis points as expected at its September 25-26 meeting, the People’s Bank of China could follow by raising the rate on its interbank funding tools by 5bp. This has been its tactic in the past, although it opted not to follow the Fed after its June increase.

A 5bp rise would not have a material impact on interbank funding dynamics but it would signal the PBoC’s determination to maintain at least some of the interest rate gap and support exchange rate stability.

Rising US rates and falling dollar liquidity have had a greater impact on the renminbi than the US-China trade dispute. Official and FTCR data suggest the concrete impact on China’s economy of the tariffs levied so far on $50bn of its exports to the US has been negligible.

That calculus could abruptly shift if the Trump White House slaps tariffs on another $200bn in Chinese goods. That would mean Chinese exports equivalent to more than 10 per cent of the country’s total worldwide goods shipments last year were affected. Confirmation of the tariffs would also test the extent to which markets have priced them in; expect a sharp, knee-jerk weakening of the renminbi.

Stepping in

As we expected, the PBoC stepped into the market in August before the renminbi’s fall could reach Rmb7 to the dollar, starting with an increase in reserve requirements on sales of foreign exchange in forward transactions — in effect raising the costs of bets that the renminbi will weaken further — to 20 per cent from zer

It followed up with the reintroduction of a “countercyclical factor”, which gives the bank more discretion in setting the renminbi’s daily midpoint around which it trades against the dollar (this had been introduced last year to support the renminbi before being suspended in January as depreciation pressures faded).

The PBoC has pledged not to use the exchange rate as a weapon in a trade war with the US. It also insists that the renminbi is managed against a currency basket. But the dollar-renminbi cross rate remains in focus and the PBoC is concerned about the impact of “herding behaviour”, which risks violent market swings as one-way expectations build and trades become crowded.

That fear of herding may have sparked August’s interventions. Speculation had been building about the central bank’s commitment to defending the renminbi at Rmb7 to the dollar. However, if the dollar begins rising again, provided the central bank is satisfied financial conditions remain calm, it may allow the renminbi to weaken beyond Rmb7.

Tighter controls

The PBoC has instilled calm through tighter restrictions on capital account transactions. These have stifled renminbi internationalisation, curbed overseas investment and significantly slowed legitimate foreign exchange transactions for corporates and households. But they have also stabilised the domestic financial system.

PBoC data confirm the central bank has not yet had to mobilise its $3tn in foreign exchange reserves to support the exchange rate (it burnt $1tn in the 18 months to the end of 2016 on defending the renminbi). Monthly data on bank foreign exchange sales to clients also point to diminished appetites and relatively balanced capital flows.

Even as the authorities have closed off channels for outflows, they recognise that increased portfolio inflows are supporting the renminbi. Overseas investors have bought a net Rmb570bn in A-shares via Shanghai and Shenzhen market access programmes, and now own more than Rmb1tn or 8 per cent of the Chinese government bond market, doubling their holdings in a year. At least some of these purchases represent a structural shift by institutions into renminbi assets and may prove resilient to short-term moves in exchange rates.

In the face of a slowing economy, the priority is to keep interest rates at relatively low levels to support growth. Policymakers have not yet been forced to make a trade-off between interest rates and the exchange rate — tight capital controls plus August’s interventions are enough for now for the government to avoid losing control of the exchange rate without forcing up interest rates. But the stakes are high and rising.

— He Wei, Financial Researcher, FT Confidential Research