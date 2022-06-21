If you started investing under lockdown, the past few weeks will have been a real test of your mettle.

Global stock markets have suffered their biggest weekly drop since the start of the pandemic, and cryptocurrencies have crashed. As younger investors struggle to absorb the losses, they also have the rising cost of living to contend with.

This week, presenter Claer Barrett speaks to Ashley, a 28-year-old investor who has lost thousands, about how he’s attempting to stay focused on the long term and weather the financial storm.

Plus, two of the FT’s top investment brains unpick exactly what’s happened on world markets, and where things could go from here.

Katie Martin, the FT’s markets editor, and Robert Armstrong, the FT’s US financial commentator and author of the Unhedged newsletter, have plenty of ideas for new investors to think about as they formulate their next move.

To listen, click the link above, or search for Money Clinic wherever you get your podcasts.