Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

2019 will be momentous for the European Union, with all the top jobs up for grabs, elections in May that will test the strength of populist forces, and Britain's scheduled departure at the end of March. Anne-Sylvaine Chassany discusses how things could play out with Ben Hall, Europe editor, and Alex Barker, Brussels bureau chief.