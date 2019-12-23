Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Two recent books about the Trump administration have shed a damning light on the character of the man who occupies the White House. The FT’s Edward Luce and Frederick Studemann discuss Crime in Progress by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch and A Warning by Anonymous.





You can read Edward Luce’s review of the books here.





Contributors: Frederick Studemann, literary editor and Edward Luce, US national editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love. Photo credit: Allen Lane/Penguin Books, Twelve Books

