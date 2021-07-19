FTSE Russell has launched an internal review into the rebalancing frequency of its widely followed family of US stock indices.

The benchmarks, which are followed by about $9tn of investors’ money, currently only rebalance once a year.

However, there are concerns this results in an overconcentration of trading at one point in time, particularly with a growing army of exchange traded funds and other passive vehicles — which have $1.87tn of assets tracking the indices — having no choice but to implement the rebalances in full.

Nasdaq said a record 2.37bn shares listed on its exchange, with a combined value of $80.9bn, traded in 1.97 seconds on June 25 as it executed the closing cross for this year’s Russell reconstitution, up from 1.57bn shares worth $56.7bn last year.

Factoring in shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FTSE Russell said $186bn of stock changed hands in this year’s reconstitution, a figure that first passed the $100bn mark about five years ago.

Wesley Wynn, director of US and global benchmark products at FTSE Russell, said some investment managers had requested that the indices be rebalanced more frequently so trading could be spread throughout the year, potentially on a quarterly or semi-annual basis.

The current annual rebalancing is both somewhat anomalous within FTSE Russell and a legacy issue predating the takeover of Russell Indexes by the London Stock Exchange Group, FTSE’s parent, in 2014.

The FTSE 100 and the rest of the group’s UK indices rebalance quarterly, while FTSE Russell’s global index series does so on a semi-annual basis.

“In addition to regularly engaging with index users, we have highly experienced [market] practitioners that we meet with on a regular basis to make sure we have our pulse on how they are seeing the market, and they give insights into areas we may wish to reform,” Wynn said.

“Our [index] committee has said we should look at increasing the regularity of our review,” he added, with the issue of “style drift” also on the agenda.

Some investors argue a yearly rebalance leaves the indices at the mercy of style drift where, for instance, some companies in the small-cap Russell 2000 Value index cease to be either small or value in the months leading up to the revamp after enjoying strong share price rallies, particularly in an era of “meme” stocks.

“The driver that has been expressed by these members was on the size of the trade, not on the style drift,” Wynn said. “That being said, style is something we will look at. We will be dealing with how we manage the style turnover, getting the appropriate balance between the frequency of rebalance and turnover.”

Analysis by Dimensional Fund Advisors highlighted the drift in the Russell Value 2000 index in the period up to May 31, shortly before its annual rebalancing.

This small-cap value index was dramatically reshaped by the surge in meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which were no longer remotely small-cap or value by this point.

By mapping stocks according to their ranking — in terms of both size and book-to-market ratio — Dimensional was able to illustrate the level of style drift that had occurred over the previous 11 months.

It found that 15 per cent of the index’s weight was now in large-cap stocks, led by Caesars Entertainment, with a market capitalisation of $22.4bn, and GameStop, at $16.5bn.

A significant number of companies also had very low book-to-market ratios, suggesting they were no longer value stocks. GameStop was again prominent, with a BTM of 0.03, though some others such as Tenet Healthcare (0.02) had lower ratios still.

Worse still, some index constituents, such as AMC Entertainment, had a negative book value and therefore a negative BTM. They are excluded from the charts.

Some element of style drift is inevitable, and even beneficial to investors if the drift is a result of stocks rallying strongly.

However, Wes Crill, head of investment strategists at Dimensional, argued that the accentuated style drift permitted by infrequent rebalancing was detrimental to investors seeking to profit from the small-cap and value premia historically found in markets.

“Infrequent style rebalancing, a process that leads to style drift, leads to a reduced ability to manage the premia,” Crill argued.

His analysis suggests 20-25 per cent of value and small-cap stocks deliver the respective premia every year. In order to maximise its exposure to these factors, Dimensional thus wants to ensure it is only holding value and small-cap stocks.

“To keep the odds in our favour we want to keep the portfolio exposed to these characteristics. We expect the stocks that rotate out [of small-cap and value] to have lower future returns and on average that has been the case,” Crill added.

Crill said Dimensional’s small-cap and value funds also have turnover of about 20-25 per cent, but it is able to spread that trading out over a year, potentially reducing cost per unit of turnover.

“If you do all your trading in one day, or even in the last 15 minutes of the trading day once a year, you will have more price impact on the securities you are trading,” he added.

Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA Research, was also in favour of more frequent rebalancing.

“There would be higher turnover perhaps, but it would be spread throughout the year as opposed to one day in the summer,” he said.

“The schedule predates the development of ETFs tracking these benchmarks. They were reference points for active management, now billions of dollars of ETFs are tied to them.”

Rosenbluth accepted that more frequent rebalancing would reduce the scope for investors in small-cap and value ETFs to ride the tailwind of previously undervalued companies that enjoy strong rallies.

However, he argued that ETFs tracking Russell’s style indices are increasingly being used for asset allocation purposes, and that more frequent rebalancing would help them retain their style purity.