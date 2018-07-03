Theresa May is pleading with European leaders not to shoot down her new Brexit strategy next week, as she prepares to confront cabinet Eurosceptics with a plan that would keep Britain closely aligned with the EU on customs and regulations.

The prime minister, who met Dutch premier Mark Rutte on Tuesday, has indicated she will shift her Brexit negotiating stance at a cabinet meeting at Chequers on Friday, blurring or crossing some of her red lines.

But Mrs May is warning EU leaders she will be perilously exposed if she takes on Brexiter hardliners at Westminster only for her new Brexit strategy to be immediately rejected in Europe. She meets Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Thursday.

An EU diplomat said Mrs May was asking her European allies to put pressure on other European leaders and Brussels to make sure her Brexit white paper was not rejected out of hand when it was published next week.

“She wants to ensure it is not shot down straightaway,” said one EU diplomat. “She doesn’t want to be fighting on two fronts.” Mrs May’s allies confirmed that she was asking European colleagues to “engage with the white paper”.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, has asked Mrs May to produce “workable and realistic” plans, with a suspicion in Brussels that the prime minister is still clinging to a belief that she can pick and choose elements of the single market.

Mrs May’s allies say she is about to confront Tory Eurosceptics with some hard truths at Chequers. “I think we could see one or two resignations,” said one minister close to the prime minister.

The biggest clashes could come over Mrs May’s determination to revive key elements of her preferred customs plan, which would see Britain collecting tariffs for the EU at its borders.

Eurosceptics claimed earlier this month that they had consigned the so-called “new customs partnership” plan “to the abattoir”, but the prime minister’s allies say it is still alive and likely to be resurrected in a different guise.

Cabinet ministers will not be shown this new plan until the eve of the meeting at Chequers, giving them less time to organise resistance. Boris Johnson, foreign secretary, has called the plan “crazy”.

Under the plan Britain would levy EU tariffs and conduct EU customs checks at its ports, streamlining trade. The move has been decried by Eurosceptics as the UK acting as Europe’s “tax collector”.

The UK would be able to lower its tariffs, but complex tracking technology would be needed to work out if goods were heading for British or European markets and to allow companies to claim rebates from HM Revenue & Customs. May’s allies say this part of the scheme needs to be improved.

But they say that she is committed to finding a business-friendly solution. “She is dedicated to frictionless trade, to maintaining just-in-time production systems and avoiding a cliff-edge,” said one close colleague.

The prime minister will also advocate close alignment between Britain and the EU on goods regulations, in an attempt to reduce friction at the border. That could involve some European Court of Justice jurisdiction, crossing a red line.

Pressure will be piled on the Eurosceptics at Chequers by chancellor Philip Hammond, who said on Tuesday he would present ministers with an impact assessment on the different trading models on the table.

Leaked government forecasts obtained by BuzzFeed in January showed that a “no deal” scenario would reduce UK economic growth by 8 percentage points over the next 15 years, compared with current forecasts.

A Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU would see lower growth of 5 percentage points over the same period, while a Norway-style soft Brexit including single market membership would lower growth by 2 percentage points.