Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of politics picks here.

Click the link below to read the article and then answer the questions:

The cult of the gifted amateur lives on

Summarise Clark’s argument concerning the ‘cult of the amateur’ in UK politics

Why do you think politicians accept ministerial positions when they know colleagues are more experienced?

Gareth Owen, Witchford Village College